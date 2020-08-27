Doris E. Sadler
Doris E. Sadler, 86, of Starbrick, Warren, PA, died on Monday August 24, at the Blair Hospice following a brief illness.
Doris was born September 30, 1933 in Warren, PA, the daughter of the late Ralph E. and Minnie Cummings Mason. A lifelong Warren resident, she was a 1951 graduate of Warren High School. She worked for a time at the New Process Company, and then devoted her time to being a wife and mother. Doris was a member of the First Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, taught Bible School, and was a visitor greeter and greeter. She loved attending the senior luncheons. She faithfully attended her Class of ‘51 luncheons. Doris was involved with the Cub Scouts, the Girl Scouts, and was a Cancer Society Volunteer.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Amy Downey and her husband Kevin of Warren; her son Timothy Sadler, of Winchester, VA; three grandchildren, Kayla Chambers (Christopher) of Warren, PA, Casey Downey (Nichol) of Clinton, PA, and Katie Bimber (Andrew) of Russell, PA; three great-grandchildren, Trenton and Lilly Downey, and Bjorn Bimber; two sister-in-laws: Donna Sadler of Sheffield and Jean Masterson of Youngsville; and several nieces and nephews. Doris is also survived by her cat, Trixie, with whom she resided.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Sadler on January 14, 2008, whom she married on October 6, 1956; a sister, Phyllis Golden in 2014 ; and an infant brother, Ralph Mason.
Friends will be received at the Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, Inc., 1003 Penna. Ave. East, Warren, on Thursday, August 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 28, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Jeffrey Ewing will officiate.
The family suggests memorial donations be directed to the First Lutheran Church, 109 West Third Ave., Warren, PA 16365.
Those wishing to send online condolences, please visit www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com
