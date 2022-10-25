Doris Ella Layden
Doris Ella Layden, 90, of Winchester, VA, died Sunday, October 23, 2022, while recovering at a local assisted living facility.
Doris was born August 11, 1932, in Westbury, NY, the daughter of the late Theodore and Christina Springer. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Past President of North Merrick and Nassau County, NY, Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, former member of the Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary and Women of the Moose, and an avid shopper.
She married William B. Layden on October 5, 2003 in Winchester.
Along with her husband, Bill, she is survived by three children, Ellen M. Pearce (Jim) of Winchester, Walter E. Johnson (Kathleen) of Summerville, SC, and Keith H. Johnson (Barbara) of Winchester; four stepchildren, William M. Layden (LeeAnne) of Hobe Sound, FL, Karen M. Ramsey (Michael) of Alexandria, VA, Kevin T. Layden of West Vancouver, Canada, and Kathleen T. Dick (Larry) of Cross Junction, VA; a brother, Theodore William Springer of FL; a sister, Clara Lloyd of Hauppauge, NY; eight grandchildren, ten stepgrandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and seven stepgreat-grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond H. Johnson in 1985, her daughter Kathy Linder, and a sister, Gertrude Krotz.
There will be a visitation, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jonathan Boynton and Pastor Martha Miller Sims officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W Boscawen St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
