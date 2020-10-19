Doris Hilda Brodrick
Doris Hilda Brodrick, 84, of Winchester, VA died October 16, 2020 at Heritage Hall Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Front Royal, VA.
Doris was born on February 14, 1936 in Middlesbrough, England; the daughter of the late James and Hilda Robson Wharton. She was a member of Living Waters Christian Fellowship Church and a Breast Cancer Survivor.
She married Eric Brodrick, September 7, 1957 in Middlesbrough, England. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Ann Gregory (David) of Stephens City, VA, Derek Brodrick (Karen) of San Jose, CA, Janet Bunner (Mike Moreland) of Winchester, VA and Patricia Dawe (Timmy) of Winchester, VA; sister, Brenda Conlin of England; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers, James and Brian Wharton.
The family will receive friends October 21, 2020 from 12:00 — 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Roy Riley officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
