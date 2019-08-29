Doris I. May "Biddy"

Doris I. “Biddy” May, 92, of Frederick County, VA passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, VA.
Mrs. May was born in 1927 in Rochester, NY, daughter of the late Clarence and Mildred Henning; and stepdaughter of the late Helen Henning. She was owner/operator of Always Welcome Traveller Campground in Gettysburg, PA for 25 years and was a nurse’s aide for 10 years at a local nursing home in Gettysburg. Mrs. May was a member of the Eastern Star in Buffalo, NY. She enjoyed bird watching and even had one of her prize photos published. Mrs. May loved animals, ballroom dancing, reading, and collecting books. She was a two-time cancer survivor and still made it to 92.
Her husband, Edgar J.R. May “Tony”, whom she married on April 5, 1947 in Buffalo, NY preceded her in death in 1999.
Surviving is her daughter, Lou Ann Cunningham (Roger) of Paw Paw, WV; grandchildren, Gerald Andrews (Jodi) and Sara Stevenson (Guy) of Winchester, VA and John Cunningham (Katharine) of Strasburg, VA; great-grandchildren, Joseph (Jessica), Ryanne, Tony, Travis, Scott, Katelynn, Autumn, and Kristina; and great-great-grandchild, Eevander.
Along with her parents, stepmother, and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Lee May, great-grandson, Kimber Cunningham, and a sister, Lucille Koester.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris’ memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Biddy was cantankerous, but we all loved her anyways!
