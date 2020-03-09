Doris Kelley Walsh, 91, of Berryville, Virginia, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at her residence in Commonwealth Senior Living, Berryville.
Mrs. Walsh was born May 21, 1928 in Loudoun County, Herndon, Virginia, the daughter of the late Claude Wellington Kelley and Elizabeth Frasier Kelley McClaughry. In addition to her parents, John L. Walsh, her husband and Charles A. Kostecka, her son-in-law, predeceased her.
Surviving are a daughter, Lynn P. Kostecka of Sterling, VA; two step-daughters, Pamela W. Stevens (Phillip) of Kearneysville, WV and Deanna L. Culler (Paul) of Martinsburg, WV; two grandchildren, Tony C. Kostecka (Dana), and Andrew E. Kostecka, four step-grandchildren, Tracey L. Moody (George), P. Todd Stevens, Skip (Roger L.) Lineberg (Lisa), Amy D. Mathis (Scott), two great-granddaughters, Kristen A. Kostecka and Raylyn Kostecka and six step-great-grandchildren, Willson G.A. Moody, P. Tyler Stevens, Chloe F. and Sherman P. Lineberg, Corbin S. and Brody N. Mathis.
Doris was raised on a farm in Bluemont, VA. Many childhood stories of her love for her ponies and horses were shared with family and friends. She graduated from Lincoln High School near Purcellville, VA. Doris had a long and progressive career, gaining respect and credibility for her organizational and leadership skills. Her career began in the 1950-60’s with Round Hill National Bank. During this time, she also served as a member of the Round Hill Town Council, the Ladies Baseball Team and the Round Hill Auxiliary Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, as well as a member of the Round Hill Baptist Church and their Ladies Auxiliary. She retired from the federal government in 1993, holding positions with the Federal Aviation Agency (Dulles Airport), Dept. of the Treasury and U.S. Geological Survey.
After her retirement, Doris became a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Jefferson Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Association, Tuscawilla Hills Homeowners Association and Tuscawilla Hill Garden Club. She held various positions in the Tuscawilla Hills Homeowners Assocation including VP and two-terms as President. Her leadership is recognized and appreciated by those who assumed her role.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 210 E. Main St., Berryville, with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends 10:00 — 11:00 a.m. prior to the service and will gather after for a reception and an opportunity to share memories.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 210 E. Main St., Berryville, VA 22611 or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
