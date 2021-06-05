Doris Louella Cochran, 89
Doris L. Cochran, 89, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on May 28, 2021.
Doris was born January 28, 1932 in Reedsville, WV to Karl T. and Margaret Z. Fortney. She attended public school in West Virginia before moving to Washington, DC, where she attended McKinley High School and met her first husband. After marriage, she moved to Fairfax, VA where she raised her two children. She later moved to Berkley Springs, WV until the death of her first husband. While living in Berkley Springs, Doris commuted to her job with the IRS in Martinsburg WV. After retirement, Doris moved to Middletown, VA and lived there with her second husband for many years and moved to Winchester late in 2018.
Doris enjoyed traveling and had been to New Zealand, Australia, Nova Scotia, Hawaii, Alaska, and many of other places throughout the U.S. and Canada. When at home, she enjoyed gardening and canning, and her grandchildren. She was active in the Winchester Chapter of NARFE.
Doris was predeceased her first husband, Joe R. Williams, Sr., and second husband, J. David Cochran. She is survived by her son Joe R. Williams, Jr. of Fredericksburg, VA, her son Blane A. Williams and his wife Monica of Middletown, VA, grandchildren, Garrett A. Williams of Blacksburg, VA, Vincent H. Williams of Lynchburg, VA, Jenna Wellborn of Fredericksburg, VA, Joe R. Williams, III, of Greenwood IN, and Katie Casto Hymes of San Francisco, CA, and four great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
