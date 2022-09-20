Doris M. Clem Doris Michael Clem, 78, of White Post, Virginia, died Friday, September 16, 2022, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Clem was born October 17, 1943, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Ray and Ester McDonald Michael.
She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1962. She retired from Fleetwood Travel Trailers after a car accident in 1993.
She was a member of Winchester Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She married Lynn Webster Clem on March 28, 1964, in Stephens City, Virginia. They were married for 56 years before Mr. Clem died on March 20, 2021.
Surviving are a daughter, Kimberly C. Ice of Winchester, VA; and four granddaughters, Whitney Ice of White Post, VA, Jennifer Ice of Astoria, NY, Ashley Ice of Staunton, VA, and Chelsea Ice of Winchester, VA.
A brother, Glen Michael, and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 A. M. and a funeral service will follow 11:00 A. M. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, with Pastor Semu Siologa officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City.
Pallbearers will be Sam Brown, Adam Brown, Craig Clem, Eric Clem, Dennis Clem, and William Orndorff.
Memorial contributions may be made to Green Hill Cemetery, memo: Maintenance, P.O. Box 208, Stephens City, VA 22655.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.