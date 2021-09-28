Doris Mae Drooger, 97, of Inwood, West Virginia, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Mrs. Drooger was born October 26, 1923, in Independence, Missouri, to the late Theodore Wellington and Mary Clements Baker.
She served in the US Navy in the WAVES during World War II and was stationed at the Naval Air Station in Hutchinson, Kansas, where she met and fell in love with Jack A. Drooger, Sr., Radioman 3rd Class. After the war was over, they moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, and were married on May 9, 1946. Mr. Drooger preceded her in death.
Mrs. Drooger was a member of Fellowship Bible Church and a charter member of Women In Military Service for America. Her life work included helping establish Cedar Ridge Children's Home from the early years of the home's inception. She was a servant of her Lord God and dedicated to helping others.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Drooger and wife Jean of Swansea, MA, Terry Drooger and wife Cathy of Richmond, VA, Douglas Drooger and wife Jackie of Waynesboro, PA, Jack A. Drooger, Jr. and wife Dawn of Hagerstown, MD, and Jill Drooger Leathers and husband James of Kearneysville, WV; two brothers, Donald "Donnie" Baker of Carlton, TX and Richard Baker of Hardin, MO; eight grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brandy Orsini, and five brothers, Lawrence Baker, Theodore E. Baker, Raymond Baker, Robert Baker, and Kenneth Baker; and her stepmother Helen Baker Nickell.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Mark Carey officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22602 or to Cedar Ridge Ministries, 12146 Cedar Ridge Rd., Williamsport, MD 21795.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
