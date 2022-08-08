Doris Virginia Wilson
May 20, 1941 - Aug. 2, 2022 Doris left us, sadly, Aug. 2, 2022, at the age of 81, in Winchester, VA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Wilson; sisters, Anne Cooper and Shirley Smoot, and brothers, Jr. Fincham and Jimmy Fincham.
She is survived by her adored children, Sandy Riggleman, Sharon Smoot, Ronnie Wilson, Timmy Wilson, Davey Wilson and Michael Wilson. Also, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Carol Riley, Ruby Lopez, BettyJo Higgs, Eddie Fincham, Tommy Fincham and Jerry Fincham.
Services will be held privately.
