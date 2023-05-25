Dorothy A. “Dottie” Brooks
Dorothy Ann “Dottie” Brooks, 89, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA.
Dorothy was born on November 5, 1933, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Jerry A. and Ethel Washington Doleman. She was a member of The Supreme Council of The House of Jacob in Winchester, VA, where she was a member of the Daughters of God, Senior Saints, a Graduate of Bible School, and established the hard rock candy fundraiser for the church. She worked for Capitol Records for over 20 years. She loved going on cruises and spending time with her family.
Dorothy married Robert W. Brooks who preceded her in death, along with her son Robert A. Brooks. Surviving is a son Wesley L. Brooks (Pamela), of Winchester, VA; a brother, Howard A. Doleman, of Stephens City, VA; four grandchildren, Mary L. Brooks, Brandon L. Brooks, Israel R. Brooks (Keesha), and Jewel I. Brooks; thirteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at The Supreme Council of The House of Jacob in Winchester, VA, on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Bishop Mark S. Faith and Presiding Elder David Thomas III. Interment will follow at Orrick Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
