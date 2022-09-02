Dorothy Ann Randolph Dorothy Ann Randolph, 80, of Winchester, VA, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Manor Care of Fair Oaks.
Dorothy was born in 1942 in Woodstock, VA, the daughter of the late Howard Fletcher and Della Mae Tucker. She graduated from Douglas High School and worked as a Textile Production Associate at Avtex Fibers and Production Associate at Kraft Foods. Dorothy was a member of Market Street United Methodist Church. She loved word searches, bingo, reading, especially daily devotionals and spending time with her family. Dorothy looked most forward to her breakfast outing with Carlton.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Melissa Keefer of Westlake, FL, Geneva Randolph of Aventura, FL, Jill Winans of Weston, FL, Carlton Randolph of Gainesville, VA, and Aaron Randolph of Inwood, WV; grandchildren, Marques and Wesley Jackson, Caitlin Dodge, Meagan, Jacob, Nicholas, Logan, Breanna Randolph and Grace Winans; great-grandchildren, Donovan Julian, Myles, and Kaydon Jackson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Nancy Folks, Mary Williams, Joyce Fletcher and Harold Lee Scott.
A service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2022, at 3pm, at Market Street United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 11am.
Memorial contributions made in Dorothy’s memory may be made to: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22612 or America Cancer Society, 124 Park St. SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
