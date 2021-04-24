Dorothy Ann Yowell
Dorothy Ann Yowell, 72, died Monday at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Stephens City, Virginia. She preceded death by her mother Laton, her father Tyler and her siblings Ossie, Hazel, Thelma, William, and Ada.
She is survived by her daughter Janelia Bradley, her son-in-law Robert Bradley, her grandchildren Christopher Bradley and Brooke and their spouses Amanda Bradley and Matthew Wood. Her life is further celebrated by four loving grandchildren Cameron, Taryn, Dylan, and Rilynn and two brothers Clyde and Lynn James.
Dorothy worked at Walmart as a greeter and thoroughly enjoyed interaction with all visitors. She loved playing bingo, watching soap operas and spending time with all of her family. Dorothy will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
