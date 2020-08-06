Dorothy B. Kent
Dorothy “Dottie” B. Kent of Winchester, Virginia, 89, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Willows at Meadow Branch in Winchester, VA.
Mrs. Kent was born in 1930 in Covington, Louisiana, daughter of the late Edward Martin and Evelyn Martin Dovey. At age 16 she moved to Manhattan, New York, where she took a job as an AT&T telephone operator. A few years later, she met William M. Kent, Sr. and became his wife. They were married for 57 years until the death of Mr. Kent in 2009.
The wife of a former intelligence officer, Dorothy and her family lived in Panama, where her children were born, and Venezuela. After the family moved to Herndon, Virginia, Mrs. Kent became Herndon’s Clerk of Court. After retiring, Mr. and Mrs. Kent moved to South Carolina and then North Carolina, where they enjoyed playing bridge with other couples. Mrs. Kent also played in several bowling leagues. She moved with her husband to Winchester in 2006 to be closer to their children.
Mrs. Kent was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Surviving are three children: Karen Kent Tlumach of Winchester, William M. Kent, Jr. (Judy) of Fredericksburg, and Paul E. Kent (Maria del Pilar) of Fairfax Station; two grandchildren: Ryan C. Kent of Richmond and Marie-Claire R. Kent of Washington, DC.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. on Friday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester with Reverend Bjorn C. Lundberg officiating. Immediately following, Mrs. Kent will be laid to rest next to her husband in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Kent’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, the Laurel Center, PO Box 14, Winchester, VA 22604 or to charities or causes to which friends and family wish to contribute.
