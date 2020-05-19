Dorothy Brewer Snapp, 95, of Frederick County, VA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Hilltop InSpirit in Winchester, VA.
Dorothy was born on December 23, 1924 in Gore, VA, the first of twelve children to the late Floyd W. Brewer and Ada Ritenour Brewer. She was a graduate of Stephens City High School, Class of 1944 and was employed for 32 years at J.J. Newberry Co. until it closed. She then went to work at McCrory’s for six years until her retirement in 1985. Dorothy was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, which is now Living Water Evangelical Church. She loved her church, her family, and especially her granddaughters and great grandchildren.
She married Leonard W. Snapp on November 20, 1956. He preceded her in death in 1999.
Surviving is a daughter, Helen Ramsey (Bob) and a son, C. Larry Snapp (Pat) both of Frederick County, VA; three granddaughters, Kelly Daily (Gregg) of Winchester, VA, Karen Dean (Bill) of Boyce, VA, and Regan Hollis of Martinsburg, WV; four great grandchildren, Nicole McIntyre (Tripp), Curtis Daily, Jesse Carroll, and Tyler Allamong; sister, Mary Ann Crisman of Richmond, VA; brothers, Elwood Brewer and Charles Brewer both of Frederick County, VA and Franklin Brewer of Weaverville, NC.
Along with her parents and her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Johnnie, Hassel, and Kinzel Brewer; and sisters, Winifred Smith, Anna Maria VanTassel, and Helen Virginia Brewer.
A special thanks from Dorothy’s family to the caregivers of Hilltop InSpirit and Blue Ridge Hospice for all their care and kindness in this difficult time.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Johnnie Brewer and Pastor Roy Riley officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Curtis Daily, Tyler Allamong, Jesse Carroll, Gregg Daily, and Bill Dean.
