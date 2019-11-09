Dorothy Broy Grubbs, 100, of Berryville died Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Greenfield Senior Living.
She was born April 1, 1919 in Clarke County, VA the daughter of John and Nellie Stickles Broy.
She was married to Alvin F. Grubbs for 58 years. Mr. Grubbs preceded her in death.
She retired from the shipping department at Doubleday Publishing.
She was a member of the Berryville Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed attending the Clarke County Senior Center and was a member of the American Motorcycle Association.
Her hobbies included cooking, growing flowers, and crafts.
She is survived by her daughter, Shelby Grubbs of Berryville; grandchildren, Kim Braithwaite and her husband Joey, Greg Grubbs and his wife, Karen, Susan Grubbs and her spouse Sonya, all of Berryville, and Lisa Kempler and her husband Larry of Bluemont; great-grandchildren, Emily Braithwaite(Randy), Laura Ferrell(James), Jordan Braithwaite(Monica), Larry Kempler III, Duston Grubbs(Mary), Amanda Grubbs and Whitney Grubbs; great-great grandchildren, Sarah, Jaxen, and Madisyn Carter, Grady, and Lane Ferrell.
Dorothy was preceded in death by 10 siblings and her son-in-law, Charles Grubbs.
A funeral will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Green Hill Cemetery 428 N. Buckmarsh St. Berryville officiated by Reverend Jonathan Bunker and Robert Moore.
Friends will be received prior to the service at the Berryville Presbyterian Church 123 W. Main St. Berryville from 2-3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
