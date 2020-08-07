Dorothy DeSpain
Dorothy DeSpain, 71, of Herndon, VA passed away August 4, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a battle with cancer.
Dorothy, known as Dori, grew up in Middletown, VA and graduated from James Wood High School in 1967.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions the service is private. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a library or pet rescue.
Full obituary at this link: https://adamsgreen.com/tribute/details/11521/Dorothy-DeSpain/obituary.html#tribute-start
