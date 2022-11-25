Dorothy Dokes Brown
Dorothy Dokes Brown, 75, affectionately known as “Toogie,” was born in Clearbrook, VA., on April 28, 1947, to the late Carrie Dokes and Boaz Green.
Dorothy finished her earthly journey on November 19, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA.
Dorothy was married to the late George Ralph Brown and had two children: Ralph and Carrie Brown.
Herbert Brown preceded her in death.
A Celebrations of Life Memorial Service will be Sunday at 1:00 pm at Cartwright Funeral Home.
Inurnment will be at a later date.
