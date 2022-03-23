Dorothy Doss Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dorothy Doss Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy Doss Dorothy Doss of Vinton, Va., passed away Friday, March 18, 2022.Mrs. Doss is survived by a son, Robin Doss of Winchester (wife Teresa), and grandson Charlie Doss. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest AP News Jackson invokes her Christian faith, stays mum on specifics Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe Greitens accusations revive GOP worries about Senate bids Defending her record, Jackson back for 3rd day of hearings HUD to send out nearly $3 billion in disaster relief grants FDA details problems at plant behind recalled baby formula Judge Jackson grilled on Guantanamo detainee representation FBI sees growing Russian hacker interest in US energy firms Biden to announce new Russia sanctions while in Brussels White House press secretary Jen Psaki positive for COVID-19 More News from the Associated Press Local News Police officer, driver injured in crash Fair or foul In full bloom Winchester may change size, composition of Parks and Rec board Resolution honors United Way NSV Spring has sprung Getting reacquainted Virginia agriculture facts Farm markets are a place to grow friendships Man wounded in Winchester shooting, suspect at large AP National Sports Antetokounmpo returns, Bucks roll to 126-98 win over Bulls A shock in the tennis world: top-ranked Ash Barty retires Top-ranked tennis player Ash Barty announces her retirement at age 25 in a social media post Warriors fall to Magic 94-90; Suns clinch 1st in Pacific Yanks' Judge, 5 Braves among players headed to arbitration Death Notices Dorothy Doss Mary E. Christianson Mark B. Raab Joseph T. Dilello James Lee Chen April 22, 1952 - March 17, 2022 Death notices for March 23 James Lee Chen April 22, 1952 - March 17, 2022 Death notices for March 22 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
