Dorothy E. Dunn Dorothy Elizabeth Dunn, 98, of Summit Point, West Virginia, died Friday, February 11, 2022 in Commonwealth Senior Living, Berryville, Virginia.
Mrs. Dunn was born November 5, 1923 in Clarke County, Virginia, daughter of the late Ollie Marshall Levi and Noda Marie Stickles Levi.
She was a homemaker and a member of Summit Point United Methodist Church.
She married James William Dunn on February 10, 1950 in Frederick, Maryland. Mr. Dunn preceded her in death on March 30, 1999.
Surviving are two sons, James Michael Dunn, spouse Linda and Donald Davis Dunn, spouse Trina, all of Summit Point, WV; four grandchildren, Ian M. Dunn, spouse Meghan of Charles Town, WV, Michaela L. Dunn, fiancé Scott of Summit Point, WV, Howard D. Dunn, friend Bill Wells of Kearneysville, WV, and John P. Dunn, fiancée Jackie of Kearneysville, WV; and two great-grandchildren, Mason J. Dunn and Madison A. Dunn both of Kearneysville, WV.
She is preceded in death by her five brothers, William M., Kenneth C., Robert, Ammie M., and Francis Ray, and five sisters, Ellen Stickles, Rebecca Stout, Charlotte Phelps, Peggy Jacobs, and Jane Gant.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A. M. Friday, February 18, 2022 in Pleasant View Memory Gardens, Martinsburg, WV with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 10, Summit Point, WV 25446 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
