Dorothy E. Henkle

Dorothy Elizabeth Henkle, 78, of White Post, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Lynn Care Center, Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. Henkle was born October 27, 1940 in Rome, Georgia, daughter of the late Henry Ivy Wiggins and Ruth Lloyd Wiggins.
She attended Emory University where she earned a certificate in Dental Hygiene. She worked in that profession until she met and married Charles Ratliff Henkle. They were married October 31, 1964 in Rome, Georgia.
Dorothy went on to pursue a love of art with oil paintings being her best known works. She was self taught and constantly challenged herself, enjoying seeing how far her gifts would take her. She delighted in meeting the people who bought her works many of whom became long time friends.
Surviving with her husband are two daughters, Susan Elizabeth Wildman of Winston-Salem, NC and Cynthia Lynn Bowman of Winchester, VA; and two granddaughters, Grace Alana Bowman of Savannah, GA and Abigail Elizabeth Wildman of Winston-Salem, NC.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Stephens City United Methodist Church, Stephens City, VA with Rev. Rob Schoeman officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
