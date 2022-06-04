Dorothy Elaine “Nannie” Larrick
Dorothy Elaine “Nannie” Larrick, 94, of Boyce, VA, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home.
Nannie was born March 9, 1928, in Frederick County, VA, the daughter of the late James and Eva Painter White. She married Delmar Byrd Larrick Sr. on January 3, 1947, in Hagerstown, MD. Before retirement, she worked binding books for Doubleday (Berryville Graphics). She was a past member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Boyce. She enjoyed bird watching and the Washington Nationals baseball team. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived but her sons, Delmar Larrick Jr. (Cindy) of Clear Brook, VA, Jerry W. Larrick (Rogena) of Berryville, VA; son-in-law, Mark Bowman of Clarke County, VA; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her great-great-grandchildren, and her sister, Betty Lou Phillips (Jim) of Winchester.
Along with her parents, Nannie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Delmar B. Larrick Sr.; daughters, Connie L. Moreland, June L. Bowman; brothers, James White, Wilmer White, Byron White; and sisters, Retha Dearmont, Ella Rae Householder.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 6, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home at 11:00 am with Pastor Ken Patrick officiating. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Larrick, Delmar Larrick III, Gregory Bowman, Mark Bowman Jr., Christopher Edmiston, and Richard Phillips. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael White, Jimmy White, Tyler Larrick, Ethan Edmiston, and Bud Holloway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice; 333 W Cork Street Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.