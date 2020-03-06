Dorothy F. Carter (Dot Lee)
Dorothy (Dot Lee) Fishpaw Carter, 87, of Berryville, VA, died March 5, 2020 in Berryville. Dot was born on December 15, 1932, the daughter of the late Harvey Lewis Fishpaw and Frances Duvall Fishpaw. Her husband and love of her life, Jimmy Carter, and her sister, Anne Duvall Wisecarver, preceded her in death.
She was a retired registered nurse who worked at the Winchester Memorial Hospital and then for over 30 years for Drs. York and Chambers in Berryville. She loved her family, gardening, playing golf and bridge, sewing and cooking.
Dot is survived by a daughter, Kim Hessler and her husband, Hal, of Titusville, FL; a son, Mike Carter of Winchester, VA; a sister, Betty Lou Beaver; two granddaughters, Valerie Wardell and husband, Brent, and Debra Leithauser and husband, Tom; five great-grandsons, Jake, Ryan and Connor Wardell and Luke and Zack Leithauser; and seven nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at the Berryville Baptist Church. There will be a time of fellowship and refreshments immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy Street, Berryville, VA 22611 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA 22601. The family is grateful to the wonderful staff of Greenfield/ Commonwealth Senior Living of Berryville and Blue Ridge Hospice for Dot’s excellent care.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
