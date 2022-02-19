Dorothy H. Collis Dorothy Hough Collis, 102, of Berryville, Virginia, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Collis was born February 27, 1919, in Clarke County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Louis Rush Johnson and Mary Elizabeth Huff Johnson.
She was a homemaker.
Her faith in God was unrelenting throughout her life. She was a lifelong member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville where she was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She married Robert L. Collis on November 8, 1937, in Berryville, Virginia. Mr. Collis died March 9, 1985.
Surviving are a son, Robert Lee Collis Jr. and his wife, Barbara, of Berryville, VA, and she was “Grandma” to all the Collis Kitties. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and a large extended family – the Pomeroys, the Atwoods, and the Cathers.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Rev. David Stickley officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to John H. Enders Fire and Rescue Co., 9 S. Buckmarsh St. Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
