Dorothy Helen Driver
Dorothy Helen Driver, 86, of Winchester, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Dorothy was born July 6, 1933 in West Virginia; the daughter of the late, James Charlton and Gladys Whipp. She worked at Crown Cork and Seal until her retirement.
She married Hugh Robert Driver, March 23, 1953. He preceded her in death January 20, 1995.
She is survived by her nephews, Scott and Greg McBride and nieces Shelda Hall and Marie Benner.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her brother Galen Harding and her sister Alma McBride.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA with Rev. Mike Mayton officiating.
