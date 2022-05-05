Dorothy Hoover Shirley
Dorothy Hoover Shirley, 84, of Winchester, VA passed away Monday May 2, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Dorothy was born August 5, 1937, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Clayton and Bessie Patton Hoover. Before her retirement, she was the secretary and treasurer of Al Shirley and Sons, Inc. She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and spending time with her family.
She married Allen Leroy Shirley “Al” September 13, 1955 in Hagerstown, MD.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Susan Dunn of Winchester; sons, Timothy Shirley (Robin) of Texas and James “Kelly” Shirley (Jane) of Winchester; grandchildren, Tiffany Speet, Tracy Howell, Brian Ingles, Brandi Shirley, Timmy Shirley, Travis Shirley and Connie Haines; fourteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Robert Hoover, Louis Hoover, and Gene Hoover.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Susan Gum Catlett officiating. Entombment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Tony Hoover, Mike Hoover, Pat Feltner, Parker Finch, Brian Ingles, and Timmy Shirley. Honorary pallbearers will be Wally Haines and Travis Shirley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Dorothy to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, VA 22656, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital atwww.stjude.org
.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
