Dorothy I. Mills Dorothy I. Mills, 91, of Clear Brook, VA, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Winchester Medical Center.
Dorothy was born March 19, 1932 in Frederick County, VA, a daughter of the late Gilbert and Amy Russell. She was a James Wood Class of 1951 graduate and a member of Brucetown United Methodist Church. She married Osborne R. Mills Jr. on May 15, 1953 at Brucetown UMC.
Along with her husband, Osborne, Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Christine M. Drake (Herb) of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, April Lineberg, Alex Drake, Mark Drake, Bradley Mills, and Jason Mills; great grandchildren, Mattie Mills, Wade Mills, and Jeremy Mills; daughter-in-law, Barbara J. Mills; and sister, Georgia Russell. She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry L. Mills, 4 sisters, and 4 brothers.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A funeral service will take place Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Jones Funeral Home at 10:00 am with Rev. Dr. Susan Gum Catlett officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.