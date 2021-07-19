Dorothy L. Coffelt
Dorothy L. Coffelt, 88, of Winchester, died Friday, July 16, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Miss Coffelt was born March 17, 1933 in Bartonsville, VA; the daughter of the late Roy L. and Beulah Pingley Coffelt. She was at 1951 graduate of James Wood High School. She retired from Winchester Radiologist in the medical billing office. She was a member of First Christian Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher, youth sponsor, and sang in the church choir.
She is survived by her nephew, Curtis W. Coffelt, Jr. of Winchester. She was preceded in death by her brother Curtis W. Coffelt, Sr., her sister-in- law, Betty L. Coffelt and a nephew, Dennis E. Coffelt.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm on Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11:00 am at Walnut Springs Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
