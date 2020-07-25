Dorothy L. Unger
Dorothy Louise Unger, 88, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the Lynn Care Center, Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. Unger was born September 30, 1931 in McDavid, Florida, daughter of the late Charlie Glass and Lottie Cobb Glass. She is the last surviving of their 15 children.
She was a homemaker and a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville, Virginia.
She married Robert Allan Unger, Sr. on July 8, 1956 in Jackson County, Mississippi. He preceded her in death on June 5, 1994.
Surviving are her two sons, Robert A. Unger, Jr. of Winchester, VA and Mark J. Unger and his wife, Diane, of Stephens City, VA; a daughter, Stephanie N. Floyd and her husband, Michael, of Winchester, VA; and seven grandchildren, Kyle Godwin, Emma Cross, Joshua Floyd, Nicholas Floyd, Casey Floyd, Jennifer Unger, and Mark Unger, Jr. and seven great-grandchildren.
Her son, Glenn E. Godwin and two daughters, Deborah A. Chilcott and Carolyn W. Unger, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 — 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service following at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Floyd, Nicholas Floyd, Casey Floyd, Mark Unger, Jr., Christopher Lynch and Kyle Godwin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. www.alz.org
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
