Dorothy L. Walker, 91, of Winchester, died Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Mrs. Walker was born April 4, 1930, in Star Tannery, VA, the daughter of the late Dewey S. Shell and Maude Brill Shell Deeds. She retired as a registered nurse with FEMA. She was a member of Opequon Presbyterian Church.
She married Gene F. Walker on June 6, 1954, in Winchester.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her sons, Roger Lee Walker of Winchester and Ronald Gene Walker of Gore; daughter-in-law Tacie Butler of Gore; four grandchildren, Nikkii Alsberry, Courtney Spaid, SinDay Butler, and Harley Butler; eight great-grandchildren, Trae Walker, J'von Alsberry, Jaleel Alsberry, Daylyn Mauck, Bo David Butler, Hunter McKee, Fenton Spaid, and Silas Spaid; a one great-great-grandchild, Weston Walker. She was preceded in death by a sister, Audrey Wetzel.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Opequon Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor David Witt officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, VA 22602.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
