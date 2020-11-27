Dorothy Lee Dawson
Dorothy Lee Dawson, 88, of Berryville, VA passed away Friday November 20, 2020 at Evergreen Health and Rehab in Winchester.
Dorothy was born January 19, 1932, in Bluemont, VA to James Luchion Allder, Sr. and Joanna Starkey Allder.
Dorothy was married to Gilbert V. Dawson. He preceded her in death on February 6, 1994.
Dorothy is survived by sons Gilbert (Trudy) of Paris, VA and Steven of Berryville, VA, and granddaughter Christy of Paris, VA. She is also survived by one sister, Evelyn Hough of Leesburg, VA.
Dorothy was preceded in death by daughter Judy Dawson, son Timothy Dawson and grandsons Ryan and Matthew Wilson. Her brothers Jack, William, Walter, Floyd, and James Allder and sisters Betty Mitchell and Silence Grey also preceded her in death.
Dorothy was a homemaker who loved to cook and care for her family. She was an avid bingo player where she made many friends.
The family would like to thank the Evergreen staff for the care they have given Dorothy for the last three years.
Graveside services will be held on Friday November 27th at 11 a.m. in Ebenezer Cemetery, Round Hill, VA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 (in Dorothy’s memory).
