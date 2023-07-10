Dorothy M. “Dottie” Wilamowski
Dorothy M. “Dottie” Wilamowski, 104, of Stephens City, VA, passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 30, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, VA.
Dorothy was born December 9, 1918, in Loudoun Co, VA, the daughter of the late Samuel Welby and Iola (Lanham) McArtor. She enjoyed a lovely childhood on the family farm in Purcellville, then headed to Strayer College where she would graduate and begin her life’s career with the Bureau of Public Debt, Department of Treasury in Washington, DC.
Shortly after college, she met and married the love of her life, Edward J. Wilamowski on May 22, 1943. They were inseparable until his death in 2003. Also preceding her in death were her parents, her loving aunt, Florence Lanham, and her brothers, Hubert Ranson McArtor, John Wilkins McArtor and Welby Lake McArtor.
Family was always very important to Dottie. She was an avid golfer and was a lifetime member of Manor Country Club in Rockville, Md,, as well as a long-time member of Royal Wood Golf Club in Naples, FL. Dottie also enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, Bridge, and bocce. She travelled extensively and always enjoyed seeing new places and meeting new people.
She is survived by her many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Saturday, July 15, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, at 10:00am with her Funeral Service following at 11:00am. Interment will take place at 1:00pm at Hillsboro Cemetery, 37125 Charles Town Pike, Hillsboro, VA.
Memorial contributions in memory of Dottie may be sent to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or to any local animal shelter of the donor’s choice.
