Dorothy M. McFarland
Dorothy May McFarland, 87, of White Post, Virginia, died Friday, September 4, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Ms. McFarland was born September 5, 1932 in Arcola, Virginia, the daughter of the late John McFarland and Jeanetta Busch McFarland.
She was a waitress at the Ponderosa in Charlottesville, Virginia.
She loved the Dukes of Hazzard, bluegrass and old country music.
Surviving are a daughter, Claudia Carbaugh; a son, Kelvin Carbaugh, both of White Post, VA; a great granddaughter, Kelsey Gilespie; a great-great grandson, Silas; and her grand dogs, Eddie and Rusty.
A grandson, Eddie Fletcher, Jr. preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City.
Pallbearers will be Clinton Peacemaker, Ronnie Carver, John Hansell, Jerry Henry, Blake Frazier, and Wyatt Colvin.
The family will receive friends 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
