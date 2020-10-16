Dorothy M. Vargo "Dot"

Dorothy M. "Dot" Vargo, 84, of Frederick County, VA passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at her nephew's home in Stephens City, VA.
Dot was born in 1936 in Johnstown, PA, daughter of the late Paul and Olga Vargo. She was a graduate of Johnstown High School, Class of 1954 and continued her education at Madison College in Harrisonburg, VA and Shenandoah College in Dayton, VA, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. Dot was a school teacher with Frederick County Public Schools and Winchester Public Schools, retiring after 28 years of service. She also taught at Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton, VA. While in college Dot was a member of the first basketball team at Shenandoah College. She was a member of the Winchester Retired Teachers Association, and a member of the Winchester Church of God. Dot was a Community Service Chaplain and church Chaplain at WINCOG, as well as a Sunday school teacher. As a youth Dot enjoyed playing the piano and singing at her home church in Johnstown, PA. She traveled on short term Mission trips to the BVI and Romania to help in any way she could. Her faith, family, friends, and the value of education were very important to Dot. She taught English as a second language, as well as community adult education. Dot also co-owned Valeview Kennels where she raised and showed Great Pyrenees and Poodles.
Surviving is a sister, Mary Ann Rexrode and a brother, Gerald Vargo; nephews, Richard Rexrode (Tessa) and Robert Rexrode; great niece, Anne Eckert (Brock) and their children, John and Sarah and great niece, Laura Martin (Josiah); also survived by her many dear friends and her loving church family.
Along with her parents, Dot was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Vargo and a brother-in-law, Robert Rexrode.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Darrell Waller officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester, VA with her nephew, Richard Rexrode, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Reach Youth Ministries, c/o Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
