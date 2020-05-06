Dorothy Mae Shrout, “Dot”, 80, of Winchester, VA died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was born May 17, 1939, in Hampshire County, WV, the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Kerns. Dot worked at Crown Cork & Seal until her retirement. She was an avid bowler, loved to play bingo and was a woman of faith.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Legrys (Keith) of Purcellville, VA, Richard “Rick” Shrout (Donna) of Winchester, VA and Larry Shrout of Summit Point, WV; sisters, Juanita Ann May of Stephenson, VA and Mary Ellen Elliott of Whitacre, VA; grandchildren, Christy Ramey (Kenny), Heather Krajewski (Ryan), Hunter Shrout and Mackenzie Shrout and great-grandson, Holden Krajewski, and two very special girls, Skyla and Lyndsey Ramey.
She is preceded in death by brothers, Eugene Kerns and Leonard Kerns and sisters, Irene Kerns and Mabel Stonebraker.
Due to social distancing, the family will have a private service at Jones Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
