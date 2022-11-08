Dorothy “Marie” Duvall
Dorothy “Marie” Duvall, 87, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living.
She was born in Clarke County, VA, on June 27, 1935, the daughter of Cecil S. and Irene Martha Whitacre Dyke. Marie married Louis C. Duvall on August 26, 1952, in Winchester. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2010. She did secretarial and housekeeping work for various companies over the years including Evergreen Health and Rehab and Jones Funeral Home.
Marie is survived by her four brothers, Kenneth Dyke of Front Royal, VA, Earl Jack Dyke of Martinsburg, WV, Robert L. Dyke of Charles Town, WV, and Eugene W. Dyke of Manchester, MD; and four sisters, Annabelle Helsley of Winchester, Genevieve M. Cline of Winchester, Mary E. Clemons of Clearbrook, VA, and Helen L. Copeland of Winchester. She was predeceased by one brother, Lester Dyke, and three sisters, Patricia A. Patterson, Betty J. Mowery, and Pauline Dyke.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Winchester Church of God with Pastor Kent Woodward officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Clevenger, Michael Cline, D. Kirk Ways, George Jenkins, Zachary Barton, and Simon Barton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Duvall’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Winchester Church of God Winchester, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, VA 22603.
