Dorothy Mildred Amoss
Dorothy Mildred Amoss, 90, recently of Orlando, FL went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 24th, 2019.
She was born January 26, 1929 in Randolph County, IL, the daughter of Martin and Alma Lampe Gliedt. She married Edward Howard Amoss on April 26, 1958 in Waterloo, IA. He preceded her in death on September 21, 1995.
Dorothy was primarily raised on a farm in Waterloo, IA, but she had braver aspirations to see much more than what the farm life had to offer her. Not long after graduating high school, she left the Mid-West to head East to take a job with Capital Airlines. It was during this time that she met and married her husband of 37 years, Eddie. Once married, she left the airlines to be a full time homemaker and devoted mother. After raising her children to school age, she re-entered the workforce as a secretary with the Baltimore County School System, specifically at Catonsville Junior High where she enjoyed many lasting friendships. She remained there until retirement in 1993.
Dorothy was a devout Lutheran her entire life, most recently a near 20 year member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Winchester, VA. She was also an incredible seamstress and crafter. She spent countless hours making afghans, baby blankets, embroidery items, and even sewed her children’s clothes well into their junior high days. If Dorothy knew you any time at all, you likely ended up with one of her beautiful handcrafted items.
She is survived by her two sons, Steven Edward (companion Patty) of Woodbine, Lee Martin (wife Nancy) of Mt. Airy, one daughter, Kathleen Grace Myers of Orlando, FL. and five grandchildren whom she adored: Morgan Myers, Alexandra Myers, Madison Myers, Zachary Amoss and Julie Amoss.
She was the last of her siblings, having been preceded in death by four sisters, Evelyn Nelson, Viola Baker, Melma Gliedt, Esther Dunham and four brothers; Melvin, Norman, Albert and Martin Gliedt, Jr. She found happiness and comfort from all her nieces and nephews that stayed in touch with her with weekly phone calls, emails and those that kept her in their prayers.
Services for Dorothy will be held at Haight Funeral Home on Thursday January 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., with interment at nearby Crest Lawn Cemetery to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Dorothy’s name to the General Fund at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 Millwood Pike, Winchester, VA 22602.
