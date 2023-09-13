Dorothy P. Christian
Dorothy P. Christian, formerly Dorothy Virginia Pierce, 84, of Winchester, passed away September 9, 2023, at home surrounded by loved ones.
Dorothy was born on October 8, 1938, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Dandy and Lilly M. Tomblin Pierce. She was raised in Clarke County. Dorothy attended John Handley High School and Round Hill Church in Winchester. She worked at Glaize Packing Shed; her favorite occupation was Domestic Engineer, helping raise her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nephews Robert, Roger, and Ronnie Minnick. Dorothy loved being outside working with her beautiful flowers. She never missed an opportunity to go on a trip, be it New York City, Sight & Sound, shopping with family, and the annual family beach trip. Dorothy also enjoyed an occasional trip to the slots. For the past 15 years she and husband, Jimmy, have enjoyed walking at the mall making new friends who have become extended family.
Dorothy married James P. Christian Jr. on December 15, 1956, in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with her husband of 66 years: son, J.P. Christian (Brenda) of Winchester, VA; two daughters, Debbie K. Hite (John-deceased) of Bloomery, WV, and Barbara C. Salyer (Joe) of Winchester, VA; 7 grandchildren, Jimmy Lee Armel of Savannah, GA, Bethany Crouse (Christopher) of Slanesville, WV, Nathan (Casey) of Augusta, WV, Stefanie Loyd (Ben) of Bloomery, WV, April Phillips (Lloyd) of Winchester, VA, Kelsey Sanders (Matthew) of Sacramento, CA, Olivia Christian of Winchester, VA; 8 great-grandchildren, John and Daniel Crouse, Jacob and Gracie Hite, Isaiah and Noah Phillips, Aubrey Sanders, Anna Loyd, 1 on the way; and a brother, Jimmy Pierce of Stephens City, VA.
Dorothy is preceded in death by 8 brothers and 2 sisters.
The family will receive friends and family at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, 2807 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, WV, on Thursday, September 14 from 6:00-8:00 PM.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 15 at 11:00 AM with a graveside service to follow at Little Mountain Church, 29 Little Mountain Church Road, Winchester, VA. Officiating will be Pastor Doug Rinker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Unit 405, Winchester VA 22601 or Round Hill Church, 2993 Northwestern Turnpike, Winchester, VA 22603.
To view Dorothy’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.