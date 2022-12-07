Dorothy V. Brill Dorothy Virginia Brill (Freeman), 90, of Front Royal, VA, formerly of Herndon, VA, passed away on December 4, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living, Front Royal, VA.
She was born March 17, 1932, to the late William Alfred Freeman and Isabel Virginia Freeman (Willis). Dorothy is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Robert Lee Brill Jr., owner of Brill’s Landscaping.
She is survived by her 8 children, William Michael Brill of Front Royal, VA, Robert Allen Brill of Bartow, FL, Dennis Eugene Brill of Mt Tabor, VT, James Randolph Brill of Myrtle Beach, SC, Kenneth Wayne Brill (Joanne) of Front Royal, VA, Deborah Ann Brill of Myrtle Beach, SC, Gary Lee Brill of Front Royal, VA, and David Charles Brill of Leesburg, VA. She is also survived by her brother William Freeman (Beatrice), of Winchester and Warren Lee Freeman of VA.
Services will be held at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel in Berryville, VA on December 8 at 1 pm, visitation from 11 am to 1 pm. Interment will follow at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice or the charity of your choice.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.