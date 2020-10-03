Dorsey F. “Butch” Nice
Dorsey Francis “Butch” Nice 73, of Capon Bridge, WV passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home.
Butch was born on July 20, 1947 in Marion Co., WV, a son of the late Lela Lorraine Hartley Nice. He retired from construction as a foreman and more recently delivered lawn mowers and ATV’s for Frank’s Small Engine & ATV Repair in Capon Bridge, WV. Butch enjoyed hunting, fishing, yardsaling, family gatherings and most of all being “Grandpa” to his three granddaughters.
Butch married Joyce A. Wamsley Nice on December 2, 1978 in Oakland, MD,
Surviving with his wife of 41 years is his son: Bryan D. Nice and his wife Jennifer of Chambersburg, PA; his daughter: Amanda G. Giffin and husband Lucas of Capon Bridge, WV; four brothers: Jerry, Richard, Jimbo and Bernard Nice; four sisters: Vickie Shaffer, Margaret Luzier, Bernadine Bever and Gloria Sypolt; three granddaughters: Natalia E. Nice; Summer G. & Lily G. Giffin and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Aurora Cemetery in Aurora, WV Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Funkhouser.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
To view Butch’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
