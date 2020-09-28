Doryl A. Copeland “Cope”
Doryl A. “Cope” Copeland, 85, of Frederick County, VA passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Copeland was born in 1934 in Zepp, VA, son of the late Alger and Juanita Copeland. He attended Strasburg High School and was a heavy equipment operator for Carmeuse Lime and Stone (previously Global Stone), retiring in 2000. He enjoyed cutting firewood and riding his Kubota to mow grass. When he wasn’t outside you could find him inside enjoying a good Western on tv, watching Joel Osteen or NASCAR races, always cheering on Kyle Bush and Tony Stewart. Mr. Copeland loved to ride his Harley as well.
He married Helen Dyke on May 20, 1995 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Faith Copeland of Cross Junction, VA and Debbra Gray of Woodstock, VA; sons, David Copeland of Wardensville, WV, Michael Copeland of Strasburg, VA, Darrell Copeland of Star Tannery, VA; stepdaughter, Teresa Barton of Winchester, VA; stepson, Cody Dodson of Bunker Hill, WV; grandchildren, Allen Dodson, Zachary, Simon, Sydney, and Alexandra Barton, Michelle, Tara, Cristy, and Nicole; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Shelva and Fay; and brothers, Gary and Shirley.
Along with his parents, Mr. Copeland was preceded in death by a son, Dale Copeland.
A visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Zachary Barton, Simon Barton, Brad Ritter, Bruce Ritter, Dennis Settle, and Allen Dodson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cope’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
