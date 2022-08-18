Dot Ann Foster Orndorff
Dot Ann Foster Orndorff went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2022, with her daughter by her side.
Dot was born in 1933 near Middletown, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Reese and Clara Pence. She was a member of the Macedonia United Methodist Church. She was a born again Christian and raised her children in a Christ centered home. She worked at Aylor Jr. High School serving students and staff in the cafeteria. She retired from Lantz’s Pharmacy where she took pride in the gift shop area. She loved to travel. She made yearly trips with her family to Chincoteague, Virginia. She enjoyed traveling to Lancaster, Pennsylvania and she made a cross country trip with her late husband while enjoying the beauty of our country.
Dot is survived by sister, Goldie Evans (Tommy); her daughter, Kim Foster Greene (Jeff); daughter in law, Kathy Foster; grandchildren, Michael, Josh, and Rusty Foster, Katie Bowman, Andrew (Cecilia), and Megan Greene; and great grandson, Landon Foster.
Dot is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charlie Foster; second husband, LeRoy Orndorff; son, Bobby Foster; daughter, Barbara Bowman; and brothers Reese Jr., Charles, Jay, and Marshall Pence.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
