Douglas Earl Shell, 65, of Inwood passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born April 19, 1954 in Front Royal, VA., he was the son of the late Earl Shell and Ruth (Sutherly) Shell.
Douglas served in the US Army and was of Lutheran Faith.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Collis) Shell; one daughter, Amy Shell Fream and husband Andrew Fream; two stepsons, Christopher Triggs and wife Terra and Matthew Triggs and wife Kristal; three grandchildren, Brynn Triggs, Grayson Triggs and Jaxson Triggs; two brothers, Joe and Paul Shell; two sisters, Delores Rutz and Tina Miller; and fur babies, Zena, Gunner and Bentley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Regina Fitzwater.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
