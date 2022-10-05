Douglas John Feltner “Dougie”
Douglas John ”Dougie” Feltner, 81, of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Douglas was born in 1941 in Winchester, VA, son of the late John and Blanche Feltner. He worked and retired from Rubbermaid as a Machine Tech. Douglas was a member of Amazing Grace Fellowship Church and W.F.C.C.C. He loved hunting, working in his shop, visiting the Smokey Mountains, and was considered quite the handyman. Douglas enjoyed a good yard sale and hosted a yard sale twice a year. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He married Linda DeHaven on March 24, 1962, in Winchester, VA.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Kimberly Feltner Roby (Phillip) of Clear Brook, VA; sons, Terry Douglas Feltner (Amy) of Bloomery, WV, and Jerry Martin Feltner (Michelle) of Martinsburg, WV; grandchildren, Rebecca Fletcher, Nathan Feltner, Mary Hart, Daniel Feltner, Jordan Shifflett, Narissa Everhart, Evie Fisher and Zakk Hudgeons; sisters, Madge Shelley, Dorothy Loy (Larry), Linda Pugh (Robert) and Sharon Shores; brothers, Herbert Feltner (Frances), Alfred Feltner (Mary), Gary Feltner (Rozella) and Roger Feltner.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Todd Feltner; grandson, Benjamin Roby; brothers, Bruce Feltner and Jack Feltner; sisters-in-law, Viola Feltner, Lucille Feltner and Phyllis Feltner; brothers-in-law, John Shelley and William Shores.
Visitations will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5pm to 8pm and Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10am with a service to follow at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Phillip Roby and Pastor Dan Fraley. A reception will follow the service at Omps Funeral Home, Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Feltner, Daniel Feltner, Allen Shifflett, Jordan Fletcher, Keegan DeHaven and Chandler DeHaven.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Douglas to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org or Amazing Grace Fellowship Missions Fund at agf.org/ministries/missions.
