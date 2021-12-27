Douglas Lee “Doug” Whitacre, 81, of Whitacre, VA died on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Doug was born on September 23, 1940 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Gilbert and Frances Pugh Whitacre. He was a farmer, owner/operator of Doug Whitacre Trucking, Inc. and a 1958 graduate of Capon Bridge High School. Doug was a member of the Bloomery Presbyterian Church, the Winchester Eagles Club #824 and was a sports enthusiast especially golf.
Doug married Patricia “Pat” Fletcher Whitacre on June 14, 1962 in Whitacre, VA. Pat died on April 20, 2006.
Doug is survived by a granddaughter: Whitney L. Mathias; a sister-in-law: F. Eloise Whitacre; a niece: Sherri Brannon (Rodney) all of Whitacre, VA; a nephew: Scott Whitacre (Melissa) of Slanesville, WV and a special companion: Margie Larrick of Capon Bridge, WV.
Doug is preceded in death by a daughter: Kim Whitacre Mathias; a brother: J.C. Whitacre; and a nephew: Barry Whitacre.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV at 2 PM. Officiating will be Pastor David Omps. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery near Whitacre, VA.
The family will receive friends at funeral home on Wednesday, December 29th from 6-8 PM.
Memorials may be made in memory of Doug to the Reynolds Store Fire and Rescue, PO Box 235, Cross Junction, VA 22625 or the Woodlawn Cemetery, C/O Sherri Brannon, 1595 Whitacre Road, Gore, WV 22637.
To view Doug’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.