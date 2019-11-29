Douglas Lee Loy, 76, of Winchester, VA, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Mr. Loy was born on August 23, 1943 in Martinsburg, WV, the son of the late James and Charlotte Loy.
He was a graduate of John Handley High School, class of 1962. He was retired from A&P Grocery Stores after 52 years of service.
Mr. Loy was an avid coin collector, loved to go fishing, and a diehard Redskin fan. He was a devoted father and pap.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Anne Marie Loy and his wife of 32 years, Carol Loy.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Loy (Dorey) of Stephens City, VA, his son Michael D. Loy of Hedgesville, WV, Kathryn W. Loy of Winchester, VA, and Stephanie Rush (Dwayne) of Winchester, VA. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Zach Carter, Quinn Loy, Eli Loy, Taryn Loy, Tava Loy, Tylyn Loy-Thomas, Kobe Rush, and Brittiana Rush and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday November 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. — 11: 00 a.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Jones Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601
