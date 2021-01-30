Douglas Leonard “Doug” Ruckman
Douglas Leonard “Doug” Ruckman, 61, of Winchester passed away peacefully January 26, 2021 in his residence.
He was born August 13, 1959 in Winchester the son of Brenda Merritt Long.
He was a 1978 graduate of James Wood High School and professionally he worked as a carpenter.
He was a member of Kernstown United Methodist Church.
In his spare time he enjoyed gardening and keeping a nice yard.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Douglas Ruckman, Jr., and his wife, Julie of Garrett IN, Mitchell Ruckman of Winchester, Casey Beard of Inwood, and Amber Smallwood and her husband Ricky of Winchester; a sister, Lisa Yowell of Winchester, and ten grandchildren.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.