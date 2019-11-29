Douglas Leroy Glascock, 60, of Charles Town, WV passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson, WV.
Born September 25, 1959 in Arlington, Virginia, he was the son of the late Marion Douglas Glascock and Virginia Elizabeth Hartley Glascock.
He was of the Methodist faith.
Leroy never met a stranger. He loved all people and animals. He was a loving husband, father and a fantastic pappy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Dessie Glascock, at home; two sons, Daniel Glascock and Douglas Hartley, both of Charles Town; two granddaughters, Gia Glascock and Jaidyn Hartley; two sisters, Diane Moreland and Peggy Bailey; two brothers, Don Glascock and Harold Glascock and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Leetown Baptist Youth Building, 6271 Paynes Ford Road, Kearneysville, WV with Rev. Bucky Chapman officiating.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.