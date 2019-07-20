Douglas Milton Suddueth, Sr., 67, of Winchester died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center. He was born the son of Joseph and Lucille Jeffreys Suddueth in Fauquier County, VA on July 28, 1951 and married for 49 years to his high school sweetheart Louise Sowers Suddueth.
Professionally, he was a superintendent for Hall Mechanical in Front Royal where he oversaw daily plumbing operations. He attended New Hope Alliance Church and as an avid football fan, enjoyed watching the Redskins play and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren whenever he could.
He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather who is survived by his "Pops" Harry Gray, his wife, and his children Douglas Suddueth, Jr., and his wife, Krista of Goldsboro, NC, Shelbie Davis and her husband, Thad of Williamsburg, VA, Christie Fahnestock and her husband, Jamey of Winchester; nine grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ashley, Emma, Christian, Jordan, Isaac, Hayden, Alyssa, and Zachary; four siblings, Michael Suddueth and his wife, Ruth of Sterling, Billy Suddueth and his wife, Connie of Charles Town, WV, Linda Poole of Fredericksburg, and Janice Swartz of CA.
A service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester with Pastor Ross Halbersma officiating. Interment will be private.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.