Douglas “Pappy” Allen Ricketts, Sr., 75, of Bunker Hill, WV, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born March 28, 1944 in Winchester, VA, he was the son of the late Earl and Vada V. Davis Ricketts.
He was retired from Ricketts Construction Company.
Doug’s favorite things were spending time with his family and spending time in the mountains. His most favorite thing was spending time with his pride and joy, his great granddaughter, Braelynn. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bluegrass music.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Lee Kerns Ricketts; one son, Douglas A. Ricketts, Jr. and wife Shirley of Bunker Hill; three granddaughters, Brittany Stanley and husband, JC, Mandy Kline and husband Travis, and Lindsey Dilley and husband David: one great-granddaughter, Braelynn; three brothers, Earl Ricketts, Jr. of Winchester, VA, Donald Ricketts of Pikeside, and George “Butch” Ricketts of Winchester, VA; one sister, Alice Nealis of Bunker Hill.: and his beloved dog, Ginger.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Manuel and Gene Ricketts; and three sisters, Frances Payne, Betty Payne, and Peggy Ritenour.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Chapel with Pastor Paul Wolverton and Rev. Raymond Martin officiating. Interment will be held in Bunker Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.