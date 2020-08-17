Dr. Andrew Taylor Wayne “Andy” Gaskins
Dr. Andrew Taylor Wayne Gaskins (Andy) son of the late Ella and Kirk N. Gaskins, Sr., of Winchester, VA, departed this life on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD.
He was a graduate of Douglas High School in Winchester, an alumnus of Howard University and America University and received an Ed. D in Educational Psychology from George Washington University. He retired November of 1955 from the U.S. Department of Education after serving 32 years as a senior manager and data analyst.
Andy was an amazing man. He was devoted to and loved his family and friends immensely and particularly enjoyed his friends he made later in life at his retirement community in Silver Spring, MD.
Andy is survived by his sister, Joyce Gaskins Jordan (Herman), many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Final arrangement is entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
